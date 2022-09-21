UN head asks nations to levy taxes on fossil fuel firms.

Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, has encouraged nations all over the world to levy ‘windfall taxes’ of some kind on fossil fuel businesses. He suggested during the UN General Assembly that the funds be distributed to countries that are experiencing a severe climate crisis.

Guterres stated that ‘polluters must pay’ for the harm caused by natural disasters in a number of nations in a speech outlining a variety of environmental problems plaguing the world.

In a speech to the UN general assembly on Tuesday, Guterres said, ‘Today, I am calling on all developed economies to tax the windfall profits of fossil fuel companies,’ according to AFP.

‘Those funds should be channelled in two ways,’ he continued, ‘to those who are struggling with rising food and energy prices as well as to countries experiencing loss and damage caused by the climate issue.’

According to Guterres’ proposed plan, countries that are often vulnerable to severe natural disasters might purchase early warning systems and other supplies using the money that will be raised from taxes. He called it a ‘global tax related to climate and based on fairness.’