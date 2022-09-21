US and France laud PM Modi’s ‘no war’ comment to Putin!

France and the United States have praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for telling Russian President Vladimir Putin last week that this is not the age of war. On the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference last week in Samarkand, PM Modi and Russian President Putin had a bilateral conversation during which the former emphasised the need of discussion and diplomacy in resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, remembered the comments made on how wars affect the global community during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. He stated, ‘The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was correct when he emphasised that now is not the time for war. It is not to exact revenge on the West. Rather, it is a time for cooperation among our sovereign, equal states as we face common difficulties’.

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser for the US, praised PM Modi’s comments earlier and called it a ‘statement of principle on behalf of what he considers to be fair and just’. The comments, according to him, are ‘very much appreciated by the United States and for the Indian leadership, which has historic contacts in Moscow, from the very top all the way through the Russian government, to continue to reinforce that message that now is the time for conflict to cease.’

Even though the two leaders had talked four times since the invasion of Ukraine began in February, the bilateral in Samarkand was the first in-person meeting between PM Modi and the Russian President since then. PM Modi was invited to visit Russia by the President during the meeting. The Indian PM is anticipated to travel to Russia for the meeting this year as part of the yearly India-Russia summit, which rotates between the two nations. Putin visited India for the summit the previous year.