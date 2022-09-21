Vladimir Putin announces partial mobilization of Russian forces in Ukraine!

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation in Russia since the conflict in Ukraine has already lasted for over seven months. A day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine declared preparations to conduct elections on joining Russia, Putin delivered his address to the country.

The Kremlin’s support for the efforts to engulf four districts may pave the way for Moscow to intensify the conflict after Ukrainian victories on the battlefield. The Luhansk, Kherson, and portions of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk that are partially under Russian control will hold the referendums, which have been anticipated since the beginning of the war.

The partial mobilisation is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, according to Putin, and he has signed the relevant legislation. According to Putin, ‘We are talking about partial mobilisation, which means that only individuals who are now enrolled in the reserve would be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed services have a specified military specialisation and necessary expertise’.