25-year-old killed his friend over 500 rupees in Delhi

The Delhi Police detained a 25-year-old man for the murder of his buddy for Rs 500. The event happened on September 18. Both of them were drug users, and after a fight between them, the accused attacked the victim with a knife.

Police learned from a hospital on September 18 at approximately 10.40 pm that a patient who had been hospitalised with a sharp injury had passed away while receiving treatment. The deceased was identified as Shahrukh, 22.

Police opened an investigation after filing a case. Shahrukh worked as a dye producer in an iron foundry. He was spotted with his factory-working friend Salman on the day of the event. Salman was arrested after a trap was set at the Jafrabad Metro Station based on secret intelligence.