After CM Jagan Reddy renames university after his father, TDP writes to Andhra Governor

To the state Assembly passed a motion to rename NTR University of Health Sciences (UHS) as YSR UHS, the Telugu Desam Party requested the intervention of Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. Along with other party officials, TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the Andhra Pradesh Governor in opposition to the decision made by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government.

On Wednesday, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government presented a bill to change the name of the NTR University of Health Sciences (UHS) to YSR UHS. Despite vocal opposition from the Telugu Desam Party and others, the Bill was approved.

On Thursday, N Chandrababu Naidu said, ‘The unilateral decisions taken by the government without considering the sentiments of the people have been brought to the attention of Andhra Pradesh Governor today.’

According to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, renaming the University Hospital System (UHS) in honour of his late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a well-considered decision and wasn’t meant to be disrespectful to NTR.

The chief minister stated that the deserving should have proper credit because Dr. YSR, a practising medical before going into politics, was a pioneer in bringing high-quality healthcare to the general public with his creative Aarogyasri system in addition to the 108 and 104 ambulance services.