Delhi Police questioned Jacqueline Fernandez’s fashion designer in Rs 200 crore extortion case

In connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case, the Delhi Police’s economic offences division questioned actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s clothes designer Lipakshi for seven hours on Wednesday. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the primary accused in the case.

Sources said that after taking Lipakshi’s bank information, the police found that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had transferred Rs 3 crore to her account. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused of using this money to pay Lipakshi for designer clothing of Jacqueline’s choice. Sukesh had allegedly questioned Lipakshi about Jacqueline’s choices during the interrogation.

Sources claim that Lipakshi told the EOW that she was unaware of Sukesh’s fraudulently earned money. If necessary, they added, she might be summoned back in for more questioning.