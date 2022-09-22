Exclusive: ISI agent, biggest supplier of fake notes in India, killed in Nepal

On September 19, Aman, an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operative for Pakistan, was fatally shot outside his bunker in Kathmandu, Nepal. He was the greatest provider of ISI’s fake currency in India, according to intelligence officials that spoke with India Today.

The event was recorded on camera, and India Today was given access to the CCTV tape showing the shooting of the ISI agent by unidentified gunmen. The following video should only be viewed with caution. There are violent scenes in the video. Laal Mohammad, better known by his nickname Mohammad Darji, is the ISI agent. He is 55 years old.

Lal Mohammad used to transport fake Indian cash to Nepal at the direction of the ISI by way of Pakistan and Bangladesh before delivering it to India. Laal Mohammad was connected to the D-gang, an underground organisation led by Dawood Ibrahim, and provided logistical support to the ISI, according to the investigators. Other ISI operatives were also granted sanctuary by him.

The CCTV clip demonstrates how Laal Mohammad exited a high-end vehicle in front of his home in Kathmandu’s Gothatar neighbourhood. Two attackers start shooting at him a short while later. When Lal Mohammad sought to cover behind his car, the attackers kept fire. Laal Mohammad’s daughter leapt from the first story of the house to save her father, as shown on CCTV. However, by the time she arrived at her father, the attackers had already slain Mohammad and were on the run.