Frequent nightmares might be connected to dementia

Do you frequently wake up from horrible dreams? It can be a cause for worry.

According to research, people in their middle years may be more susceptible to cognitive decline and dementia as they age if they frequently experience nightmares.

The study looked at the relationship between the likelihood of cognitive decline and the frequency of self-reported upsetting dreams.

The research, which was published in the Lancet Discovery Science journal EClinicalMedicine, showed that among middle-aged adults, having more disturbing dreams was linearly and statistically substantially connected with a higher risk of cognitive deterioration.

The study may make clear new approaches and methods for assessing mental health and identifying dementia signs.

Alzheimer’s disease is one of several specific medical problems that fall under the umbrella term ‘dementia,’ which is actually a set of diseases.

The Alzheimer’s Association claims that the conditions referred to collectively as ‘dementia’ are brought on by aberrant brain changes, which lead to a decrease in cognitive ability that is severe enough to affect daily function and independence.