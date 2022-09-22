Guarantee you can’t predict it’; James Cameron challenges you to guess ‘Avatar’s plot’!

With the ‘Avatar’ sequels, legendary filmmaker Cameron is making a major comeback after a break of more than ten years. It won’t be long before the release of the first sequel, dubbed ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. With glitzy new cast members joining the already-powerful ensemble, the franchise grows significantly. A significant press tour and marketing campaign are being launched for the film by Cameron and 20th Century Studios.

In the meantime, clever marketer Cameron is performing the advertising with only his words. He recently suggested that although series fans would believe they know what to anticipate from the film, they actually don’t. You won’t be able to foresee it, Cameron promised to IGN. The worst thing somebody can say after watching a movie is, ‘Oh, that was predictable. I doubt that this is predictable. I challenge anyone to guess the outcome of this story’.

He added, ‘We follow [Jake and Neytiri] forward in time, 15 years to where they have a family of pre-teens and teenagers. More of a family dynamic. It’s not a Hallmark, Disney family dynamic. It’s a very dysfunctional family dynamic, but ultimately there’s a core there that they all draw their strength from. I think that’s the thing that’s fundamentally different from the first one’.

The first ‘Avatar’ movie, which dealt with issues of exploitation, racism, and imperialism, marked a significant advancement in the use of computer-generated imagery in motion pictures. Although it garnered some criticism for its shallow, clumsy storyline, it was largely lauded for its 3D quality and aesthetics.

The fabled extraterrestrial species known as the Na’Vi continues to be the focus of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. From the original film, it includes the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald. Sigourney Weaver also makes a comeback, although in a new capacity. In addition to Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, and Oona Chaplin join the cast. The script was also written by Josh Friedman and Cameron. ‘The Way of Water’ will have at least two sequels. The movie ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will be out on December 16, 2022.