Karnataka HC adjourned BBMP reservation hearing to September 27

The hearing of petitions challenging the reservation list made public for the 243 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was adjourned by the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday until September 27.

On September 22, the State Election Commission was supposed to provide the relevant final voters list. However, the court was notified that the new announcement date was September 29.

Earlier, Justice Hemanth Chandanagoudar had dismissed a number of applications that contested the ward delimitation.

He questioned the Election Commission’s advocate on Wednesday about the rationale for reserving all wards in an Assembly constituency limit for woman candidates. The EC was instructed to make its arguments on the following hearing date.

126 of the 243 wards are reserved exclusively for women. 81 seats altogether, 28 for SCs and 4 for STs, are set aside for members of the economically deprived classes.