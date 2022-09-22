Meesho announces 11-day break for employees.

E-commerce platform Meesho has announced an 11-day companywide ‘Reset and Recharge break’ for the second consecutive year to prioritise the mental wellness of its employees.

According to an update issued on their website, ‘after the hectic holiday shopping season, this effort is meant to give staff total unplug from work and focus their mental well-being. Mental health is a very important factor in determining the productivity.’

Sanjeev Barnwal, the company’s founder, and CTO, announced it on Twitter and stressed the importance of a work-life balance for mental health.

‘For the second year in a row, we have announced an 11-day break for the entire organisation from October 22 to November 1. Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge considering the forthcoming holiday season and the importance of work-life balance’ he added.

Meesho had previously declared a ‘boundaryless’ work environment, limitless wellness leave, a 30-week parental leave that is gender-neutral, and a 30-day gender reassignment leave.