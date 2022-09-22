Pakistani father burns 12-year-old boy to death for ‘not doing homework’!

A father in Pakistan was detained after lighting his little son on fire for not finishing his homework. The terrible event, which occurred last week in Karachi’s Amrohvi Colony, only now came to light.

Shaheer, a 12-year-old boy, was doused with kerosene by his father Nazeer, according to Pakistani news stations, who then lit him ablaze. Shaheer was rushed to the neighbouring Sindh Government Qatar Hospital after suffering grave injuries. But because of the severity of his condition, he was sent to the Burns Center of the Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital in Karachi (CHK).

But Shaheer passed away while receiving treatment since the injuries were deadly. Nazeer was detained by the police after the mother’s complaint, and he was then brought before the judicial magistrate and ordered to remain in detention until September 24. Nazeer admitted during questioning that he hadn’t planned to harm his son. He said that the sole reason he doused Shaheer with kerosene was to scare him into finishing his schoolwork.

Nazeer further said he lit the matchstick to keep up with the ruse. However, the kerosene oil quickly caught the matchstick’s spark, which started combusting quickly. And within no time, little Shaheer was caught in the blaze where he got burnt badly.The police, however, have remarked that they are further investigating the case.