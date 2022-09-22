Stock Market: Equity indices fall for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices fell for second day in a row. The US Federal Reserve’s decision to hike the interest rate and broad sell-off in global markets influenced the investors.

BSE Sensex fell 337.06 points or 0.57% at 59,119.72. NSE Nifty dropped 88.50 points or 0.50% at 17,629.80. About 1793 shares have advanced, 1565 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged in the equity markets. Except power, FMCG and auto all other sectoral indices ended lower. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended higher.

The top losers were Power Grid Corporation, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Coal India and HDFC. Top gainers were Titan Company, HUL, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki.