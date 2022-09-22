Teacher, student found hanging in forest in UP

A 40-year-old teacher and his student were reportedly having an affair when they were found hanging from a noose in a jungle near Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, the deceased has been named as Virendra, a teacher and a 17-year-old girl, a student in class nine. A local of Rasulpur village, Virendra had a relationship with his student at the same institution where he worked. The official stated that they had been missing since September 3.

The girl’s relatives had reported her kidnapped and the police began looking for them. However, they were unable to find them due to their shifting locations.

The UP police found the two dead bodies in a very poor state after a horrible scent began to permeate the region. The condition of the remains indicates that both died by suicide more than 10 days ago.

The SSP said that a bike was also found in the area, but no suicide note was found. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway.