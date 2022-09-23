DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Amid violent PFI attacks, KSRTC driver wears helmet for protection, while driving | Watch viral video

Sep 23, 2022, 01:45 pm IST

 

Aluva: Amid several incidents of violence were reported during the state-wide hartal organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday, a video of a KSRTC driver wearing a helmet and driving a bus has gone viral on social media. The person in the visuals is identified as a driver from the KSRTC depot in Aluva.

 

Meanwhile, similar visuals are shared from various parts of the state as well. With hartal turning violent and KSRTC buses getting vandalised by protesters, many KSRTC drivers have opted for helmets as a safety means to avoid getting injured. In Kozhikode, a KSRTC driver suffered injuries to his eyes after protesters hurled stones at the windshield of the bus.

Read more: Bombs hurled, Police attacked: PFI hartal turns violent in Kerala; HC takes suo motu case

Meanwhile, High Court has taken a suo moto case against hartal announced by the Popular Front of India in Kerala. The court said hartal was banned by it earlier and the destruction of the public property cannot be accepted.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 23, 2022, 01:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button