Amid violent PFI attacks, KSRTC driver wears helmet for protection, while driving | Watch viral video

Aluva: Amid several incidents of violence were reported during the state-wide hartal organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday, a video of a KSRTC driver wearing a helmet and driving a bus has gone viral on social media. The person in the visuals is identified as a driver from the KSRTC depot in Aluva.

KSRTC driver in #Kerala wore a helmet while driving the bus to save himself from the stone pelting by the #PFI workers as organisation called for a whole day of hartal in the state. The incident was reported from Aluva.@indiatvnews#PFICrackdown#NIARaids #Hartal pic.twitter.com/19IlQedLEf — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) September 23, 2022

Meanwhile, similar visuals are shared from various parts of the state as well. With hartal turning violent and KSRTC buses getting vandalised by protesters, many KSRTC drivers have opted for helmets as a safety means to avoid getting injured. In Kozhikode, a KSRTC driver suffered injuries to his eyes after protesters hurled stones at the windshield of the bus.

Meanwhile, High Court has taken a suo moto case against hartal announced by the Popular Front of India in Kerala. The court said hartal was banned by it earlier and the destruction of the public property cannot be accepted.