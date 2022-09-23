At the Laver Cup, Roger Federer bids farewell to tennis.

In a ‘very special’ match against long-time adversary Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London on Friday, Roger Federer will conclude his illustrious career. The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who has been side-lined by a knee ailment since the Wimbledon quarterfinals of 2021, announced his retirement last week at the age of 41. But at the Laver Cup, he will make one last appearance for Team Europe, teaming up with Rafael Nadal in a fantasy doubles matchup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World at London’s O2 venue.

During a heyday for the men’s game, he and the Spaniard engaged in a legendary rivalry that lasted for almost two decades. Together, they amassed 42 Grand Slam singles titles.

Nadal held a 24-16 winning record in their 40 meetings, which included nine Grand Slam finals. However, this time around, they will be competing in a Ryder Cup-style match on opposite sides of the net.

In a fitting end to Federer’s career, Team Europe, which consists of six players, also includes Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, the other two members of the so-called ‘Big Four.’

Federer will be replaced for the final two days of the three-day competition by Italian Matteo Berrettini.

‘Naturally, playing with Rafa is quite special,’ Federer said at a crowded press conference on Thursday. You know, it feels incredibly different.

‘Playing with players like Rafa or Novak in the past, as well as just stepping out onto the court, has been a wonderful experience for me’ he said.

‘So, I am sure it’s going to be amazing to be able to do that one more time. I will give it my all. It will be difficult, but I hope to do well there. Of course, I will enjoy it.’

Nadal, who faced Federer for the first time on the ATP Tour in 2004, expressed excitement for an ‘unforgettable’ battle with the Swiss.