Drought conditions have exacerbated the water levels in the largest freshwater lake in the nation, prompting the province of Jiangxi in central China to issue a red alert.

Poyang Lake, which is also a crucial flood outflow for the Yangtze, China’s longest river, has shrunk to a record low.

One of the greatest droughts to affect areas of China in the twenty-first century has had an impact on the Yangtze. Over the past three months, water levels at a crucial Yangtze monitoring location have decreased from 19.43 metres to 7.1 metres. This year’s drought started in June.

The Jiangxi government issued the red alert after the Water Monitoring Center warned that Poyang’s water levels will continue to drop in the days ahead with little to no rainfall. In August, 267 meteorological stations around China reported record high temperatures, while rainfall since July has been 60% lower than a year ago.

The Western Pacific Subtropical Highweather System, which covered a significant portion of Asia, was the primary cause of this year’s heat wave, which started on June 13 and didn’t officially finish until August 30. Earlier this week, Xiao Chan, vice director of China’s National Meteorological Center, claimed that the current heat wave was the largest since the country’s history.