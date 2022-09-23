Here are 5 benefits of blended cooking oil

As we become more careful of our lifestyle, diet and particularly our consumption of fat, there have been a lot of discussions recently concerning multi-source or blended cooking oil as well as fats in general. Contrary to common belief, we need to keep in mind that fat is a macronutrient that is necessary for our body to operate properly in addition to concentrating on minimising the quantity of fat in our diet. The discussion we should be having is how to improve the quality of the fats in our meals, not just how to reduce fat. Blended oils are a fantastic example of something that is less known.

Blended edible vegetable oils are one of the greatest and most practical sources of these important fats. They are essentially two or more types of edible vegetable oils mixed together in a ratio of at least 20% by weight for each type of oil. Blended oils offer a wealth of additional advantages that are difficult to acquire when utilising single seed oils, in addition to being an excellent source of fatty acids.

5 benefits of using blended oil

Healthier fats for maintaining heart health

Numerous investigations have been conducted to determine the kind of fat that is associated with heart disease. We now understand that consuming too much-saturated fat raises blood pressure and harmful cholesterol. Trans fats and their negative consequences have been widely discussed. To promote improved heart health, the proportion of poly and monounsaturated fatty acids is adjusted in blended oils.

Higher smoke point for versatile cooking

Depending on the food, Indian cooking necessitates high heat for varying lengths of time. High smoke points in blended oils are recognised to ensure not just safety but also the preservation of the oil’s nutritional content.

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels

It maintains heart healthy because the ratio of fatty acids in blended oils works to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and raise good cholesterol (HDL).

Improved anti-inflammatory properties

By boosting the total strength of the finished product, blended oils can enhance the anti-inflammatory characteristics of the end result. Studies have demonstrated effective outcomes with blends such as rice bran oil and safflower oil.

Improved nutrition

In addition to providing many health-promoting phytonutrients in one oil, mixing two or more oils also results in balanced fatty acid ratios. The health advantages of oryzanol, tocopherol, and tocotrienol go beyond those of a simple diet. They aid in the prevention of long-term conditions such as heart disease and metabolic illnesses like dyslipidemia, insulin resistance, diabetes, and hypertension.

At the end of the day, we need to choose an oil that best satisfies our health requirements and taste preferences, but happily, now that there are more blended oils available, everyone may select the oil that best matches the demands of their family.