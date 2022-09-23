In the prophetic remark case, the Supreme Court transfers to Delhi Police all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar.

Friday saw the Supreme Court grouping and transferring to the Delhi Police all FIRs filed against journalist Navika Kumar in response to contentious comments made by Nupur Sharma, an ex-BJP spokeswoman, about the Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate she moderated.

No coercive action will be taken against Kumar for eight weeks, according to a bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari, so that she might access remedies in the interim. Additionally, Kumar was given permission to ask the Delhi High Court to void the initial FIR.

The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) team will look into the situation. On August 8, the supreme court responded to Kumar’s petition for the revocation of actions taken against her by granting her temporary protection from arrest and sending letters to the government of West Bengal, the federal government, and others.

Sharma said something insulting the Prophet during a TV debate that prompted protests all over the country and angered numerous Gulf countries.