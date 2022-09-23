IndiGo launches direct flights between Mumbai and UAE

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo launched new direct flights connecting Mumbai and Ras Al Khaimah. The airline will now operate daily flights from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT). Flight tickets will be offered at an inaugural price of Dh625.

Ras Al Khaimah is the 100th overall destination of IndiGo. It is also the 11th destination of the air carrier in Middle East. The RKT is the 4th UAE airport that IndiGo will fly to. IndiGo already offers flights to Dubai International Airport (DXB) from 12 destinations in India, 8 destinations from Abu Dhabi (AUH), and 3 destinations from Sharjah (SHJ).