Isro creates a sophisticated artificial limb to help amputees

An artificial smart limb that the India Space Research Organization (Isro) has created may enable amputees to walk more comfortably. The artificial limb is a spin-off from space technology that could be manufactured for commercial use soon. It is anticipated to cost around ten times less.

Microprocessor-Controlled Knees (MPKs), a recently unveiled smart technology, provide additional capabilities for the amputee beyond those provided by passive limbs that do not use microprocessors.

The smart limb, which weighs over 1.6 kilogrammes, according to Isro, allowed an amputee to move roughly 100 metres in the hallway without much assistance.

In accordance with an MoU with the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD), the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities, and the Artificial Limb Manufacturing Corporation of India, these smart MPKs are being developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Isro (ALIMCO).

The smart limb is made up of a microprocessor, hydraulic damper, load and knee angle sensors, a composite knee-case, a Li-ion battery, an electrical harness, and interface components, according to an announcement from Isro.

The control software determines the real-time damping required to achieve the desired gait by adjusting the stiffness of the system after detecting the state of gait based on sensor data.