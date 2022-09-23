Major road closure announced

Doha: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic in Qatar has announced a major road closure. Authority informed temporary partial closure of Onaiza Street lanes in both directions between Al Intesar Street and Al Sham Street.

The closure took effect this evening at 10 pm and will last until Sunday (September 25) at 3 am. The road is closed due to infrastructure and road works.

2 lanes will remain open for traffic on Onaiza Street for those heading from Onaiza Intersection to Al-Intisar Street, and 1 lane will remain open for traffic in the opposite direction. Road users can take Al Markhiya Street or the surrounding internal roads.