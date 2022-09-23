Mumbai has reported the first possible instance of lumpy skin condition.

An animal with probable lumpy skin condition has been found in the Mumbai district of Khar, according to a Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer. There have been no verified cases of the lumpy skin disease, which affects cattle including cows and buffaloes, in the city to date. The official stated that samples of the animals displaying disease signs had been sent to a lab for analysis, and a report was expected.

The civic official stated that the complaint ‘is expected to be received tonight (Thursday night)’ but provided no further information about the animal other than the fact that it was discovered in Khar in the Western suburbs. Mumbai has approximately 27,500 cattle, including 24,388 buffaloes, states BMC announcement.

According to the press release, 2,203 of these cows have already received the vaccine to prevent lumpy skin disease, and the rest will be done by the end of next week. The civic authority highlighted efforts taken to stop an epidemic of the disease, saying it has already begun a study of cattle in Mumbai and implemented strategies including spraying insecticides in ‘tabelas’ and ‘gaushalas’ (animal shelter homes).

The BMC has halted killing buffaloes in the city since September 9, as a precaution. Cattle are susceptible to the viral illness lumpy skin. Insects that feed on blood, like flies and mosquitoes, spread it. The illness results in fever, skin nodules, and can even kill affected cattle.