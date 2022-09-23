Party advises spokespersons to avoid from commenting on candidates in the Congress presidential election

Shashi Tharoor’s possible candidacy for the AICC presidency was made fun of by Congressman Gourav Vallabh on Thursday. The party on Friday advised all of its spokesmen and office holders in the communication department to refrain from making statements about any of its candidates running.

Vallabh also expressed support for another candidate, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who many feel has the support of the existing leadership, in the first sign of leaders choosing sides in the approaching race for the top job.

‘I would strongly urge all spokespersons and office bearers of the AICC Communications Department to refrain from making any comments of any kind on any of our colleagues running for the position of Congress president,’ Jayaram Ramesh stated in a message to all the department’s spokespersons and office bearers. ‘We all have our personal preferences, but our task is to just draw attention to the fact that the Congress is the only political party with an open and democratic process for choosing its president, said Jayaram Ramesh.

In order to emphasise that the Congress is the only political party in India with an independent election authority to conduct organisational elections, Ramesh reportedly told the spokespeople and office holders of the communications department.

‘Except for 10 PCC delegates who must approve the nomination form, everybody who wants to run for office requires only their own support. The election authority makes ensuring that elections are fair and free. A spokesperson’s responsibility is to guarantee that elections are perceived as fair and free,’ said Ramesh.