Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended lower for third day in a row. The concern over global economic growth and fears about more tight economic policy by major central banks influenced investors. In the Indian equity markets, investors lost more than Rs 4 lakh crore today.

BSE Sensex index tanked 1,020.80 points or 1.7% to end at 58,098.92. NSE Nifty declined by 1.8% or 302.45 points to 17,327.35. The top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and ITC. The top losers in the market were Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HDFC Bank, HDFC, and IndusInd Bank.