Stormy conditions confront wild horses as Fiona approaches Canada’s east coast.

The crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic is home to a herd of wild horses with long manes and shaggy coats, but a severe storm scheduled to reach eastern Canada this weekend is expected to wipe off the herd.

Fiona, which is headed north after wreaking havoc in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, may rank among the deadliest hurricanes to hit Atlantic Canada in recent memory.

Fiona is anticipated to have a very substantial impact and deliver prolonged stormy weather, according to Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologist Bob Robichaud. Storms are regular in the area and normally go over quickly.

Fiona, expected to be classified as a post-tropical storm when it makes landfall in Nova Scotia, could bring very strong winds, heavy rainfall and floods in several provinces in eastern Canada.

By mid-Thursday, Fiona was located about 1,800 km (1,118 miles) to the south-southwest of Halifax, capital of Canada’s Nova Scotia province.

Off the coast of Nova Scotia is the Sable Island National Park Reserve, a narrow strip of dunes and grasslands managed by Parks Canada. Here roam some 500 Sable Island Horses alongside the world’s biggest breeding colony of grey seals.