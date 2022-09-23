The government wants to grant telecom licences to online calling services like WhatsApp and Zoom.

According to the draft of the telecommunications bill 2022, companies like WhatsApp, Zoom, and Google Duo that offer calling and messaging services may need licences to operate in the nation. OTT is listed as a type of communications service in the draft. The draft posted on Wednesday night stated that ‘an entity shall have to get a licence for supply of Telecommunication Services and Telecommunication Networks.’ The government has included a clause in the law that would exempt telecom and internet service providers from fines and penalties.

Up to October 20, the draft will be available for public discussion. The central government may ‘waive in part or in full any fee, including entry fees, licencing fees, registrations fees or any other fees or charges, interest, additional fines or penalty’ for any licence holder or registered company in compliance with the telecom rules, the draft adds.

The draft provides provisions to intercept ‘press messages that are intended to be disseminated in India’ sent by correspondents acknowledged by the federal or state governments would be prohibited under the proposed law.

The draft clearly states that the deduction will not be granted in the case of a national emergency, or in the interest of everybody’s safety, the sovereign rights, integrity, or security of India, or to preserve cordial relations with other nations, preserve public order, or stop inciting criminality.

‘Any message or class of messages brought for transmission by, transmitted via, or received by any telecommunications services or telecommunication network in certain situations from any person or group of persons, or relating to any particular subject, shall not be transmitted, shall be intercepted, shall be held, or shall be disclosed to the authorised officer’ sates that draft.