Why henna may be more effective than hair dye in masking grey hair!

It is time to give your hair a young touch-up as the holiday season approaches! Avoid falling into the market’s chemical colouring trap if the silver strands in your mane are bothering you. Go natural instead and try henna for grey hair; it will nourish your hair and its roots.

Premature hair ageing is becoming more common among people due to their hasty and reckless lives. Henna or Mehendi has been used for centuries as a natural dyeing component, in contrast to new-age, chemical-based ways of colouring hair that have recently evolved. Henna leaves were previously harvested and crushed to make a paste. Many businesses today have developed their own henna products.

For instance, henna powder has grown in popularity recently as people become more concerned with sustainability. Making henna paste is also made simpler and quicker using henna powder!

Make sure you do extensive research and are aware of all the ingredients in the product you purchase. For optimal results, mix the paste at home after purchasing the leaves if you are interested in making your own henna mask for hair.

There are countless guides on how to make a henna paste at home and apply it correctly available on the Internet. Let’s learn more about the advantages of henna for hair and the main justifications for using it to cover grey hair!

3 benefits of using henna for grey hair

1. Henna is a naturally nourishing conditioner

Vitamin E is present in henna. It promotes healthy scalp function and functions as an all-natural antioxidant to boost hair development. In comparison to the other alternatives on the market, it is a superior hair mask. For best results, stay away from shampoos with a lot of chemicals. The nutrients and moisture in the scalp might be removed by harsh cleaning.

2. Healthy scalp

Henna is an expert at regulating the scalp’s pH levels. The natural dye has the ability to quiet down oil-producing glands. Proteins and antioxidants found in abundance in henna stimulate hair follicles to promote healthy roots and less hair loss.

3. Reduced dandruff

The miraculous antifungal and antibacterial capabilities of this natural dye soothe any scalp itching and maintain it sufficiently nourished to avoid dandruff. It is an almost permanent dandruff removal method.

Also Read: Here are 5 benefits of blended cooking oil