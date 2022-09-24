A study demonstrates that treating herpes completely removes tumours in patients with terminal cancer.

According to a recent study, a genetically modified herpes medication can completely remove tumours in cancer patients who are near the end of their lives.

Scientists at the Institute for Cancer Research in London claim that the new medication activates the immune system, infects cancer cells, and kills them.

Early trials to evaluate the safety of the therapy were successful, shrinking the tumours of 25% of patients with terminal cancer.

The genetically modified virus is injected directly into the tumour where it multiplies, causing cancer cells to rupture from within.

It suppresses the immune system by blocking a protein called CTLA-4, giving the body a better chance to fight cancer.

‘Viruses are one of humanity’s oldest enemies, as we have all seen over the pandemic. But our new research suggests we can exploit some of the features that make them challenging adversaries to infect and kill cancer cells,’ said Professor Kristian Helin, chief executive of The Institute of Cancer Research, London.

The ‘immune microenvironment’ of the tumour showed improvement, and researchers discovered that injections increased the number of immune cells in the region.

Research has been presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in the hopes of progressing to larger trials (ESMO).

According to study leader Kevin Harrington, professor of biological cancer therapies at The Institute of Cancer Research, ‘Our study demonstrates that a genetically engineered, cancer-killing virus can deliver a one-two punch against tumours — directly destroying cancer cells from within while also calling in the immune system against them.’