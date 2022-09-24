Aishwarya Rai lands in Hyderabad for PS-I promotions, wears a stunning red kurta.

Fans are grateful for the opportunity to see Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. Furthermore, Friday, September 23, was such a wonderful day.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays princess Nandini in Mani Ratna’s magnum epic, travelled down to Hyderabad on Friday morning to attend PS I’s promotions.

Aishwarya chose the ideal amount of jewellery and cosmetics to go with her elaborately adorned red kurta suit for the special occasion. She really is a sight to behold in her most recent appearance, and we like it.

Trisha Krishnan, who plays the Chola princess Kundavai, shared a touching selfie with Aishwarya Rai from the Ponniyin Selvan part I set on Thursday (September 22).

Trisha and Aishwarya were there for Ponniyin Selvan’s spectacular music and trailer debut earlier this month. The image of the two divas hugging at the event quickly gained popularity on social media.

In terms of the movie, Ponniyin Selvan I is based on the renowned five-volume book of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Key parts are also played by Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the movie in addition to Aishwarya.

The movie, which is set for release on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, will compete at the box office with Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.