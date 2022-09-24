Editorial- ‘Hinduphobia In Foreign Lands’; Hatred against Hindus is spreading worldwide!

According to a US-based scientific study group, there is currently a hazardous hybridization of hatred toward the Hindu minority. Anti-Hindu insults are fueling worries that they may supplant anti-Semitic memes, other narratives, and hatred held by white supremacists, Islamists, and others. In the United States and Canada, vandalism against Hindu temples has grown, and it is now at an all-time high.

According to NCCRI director David Finkelstein, one of the most complex forms of hatred is hinduphobia, which has recently taken on a hazardous hybrid form. Members of the Hindu American community were informed that ‘and now we witness what amounts to a low-grade pogrom unfolding in England’.

‘Escalation of hate’

In response to a query, he stated that there is a chance that hate of the Hindu population may increase globally. Congressman Hank Johnson, the sole Buddhist member of the current Congress, has voiced worries about the recent rise in anti-Hindu sentiment in the country.

‘We must stand together against prejudice against our race, religion, or origin,’ Mr. Johnson said. Unfortunately, there are enough hate-related occurrences here in the United States of America as well as other groups. According to Nikunj Trivedi of CoHNA, Hindu Americans have made significant contributions to American society throughout the years. ‘We come from different backgrounds; we’re not simply geeks or scientists sitting in a classroom. We have a variety of individuals, from CEOs and Congressmen to actors and actresses’, he said.

In response to a query, Mr. Finkelstein stated that this issue had been ignored. ‘ Hinduphobia is a serious problem. In the Hindu community, it is quite challenging to discuss it’, he added. CoHNA has briefed Congress on a number of topics affecting the Hindu-American community three times in the past year. ‘ Hindus are a lively and varied group that have made major contributions to American growth, prosperity, and democratic principles, whether during the COVID-19 epidemic or in the everyday activities that make the US a great nation,’ CoHNA added.

On September 21, 2022, Hindu community leaders and organisations from throughout the United States will congregate in Washington, D.C., to discuss a range of issues affecting the community. According to FBI data from 2020, hate crimes against Indian Americans have increased by 500%. And yet, it added, ‘our community is frequently the subject of prejudice and hatred’.