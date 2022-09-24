Illegal phone tapping case; Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in CBI custody

Sanjay Pandey, a former commissioner of the Mumbai Police, has been taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the illegal phone-tapping case involving the National Stock Exchange.

When Pandey showed up in court, the court sentenced him to four days in CBI custody. The Enforcement Directorate had previously arrested him in connection with the NSE co-location and phone tapping case.

For their alleged involvement in snooping on specific NSE employees, Sanjay Pandey, former NSE chiefs Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramakrishna, and others, the financial investigation agency had filed a case and opened an investigation.