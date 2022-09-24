IRCTC launches special tour package to Andaman and Nicobar islands: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special tour package to Andaman and Nicobar islands. The tour package named ‘Exotic Andaman’ will begin on January 14 next year. The package will cover popular tourist attractions like Port Blair, North Bay island, Ross Island, Havelock & Neil Island, Cellular Jail, Radha Nagar Beach, Kalapathar Beach, and Bharatpur Beach.

The 6-night and 7-day tour package will be through flight first from Bhopal then Chennai and then reach Port Blair. The return journey will be on January 20. The cost of the tour will be Rs.52,300 per person on triple occupancy and Rs Rs. 70,550 for single occupancy. The cost of the package is inclusive of airfare, transfers for sightseeing, transfer from Port Blair-Havelock Island-Neil Island – Port Blair by a Luxury cruise, ferry charges, accommodations, meals, drinks, sightseeing, travel insurance, GST, and entry tickets. IRCTC will provide breakfast and dinner.

The passengers mandatorily have to carry a negative RT- PCR test. The test should be taken 48 hours before the journey is commenced. Passengers can book this tour package through the official website of IRCTC. On-boarders can book a ticket tour plan by visiting https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search and https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WBA044D. Booking services can also be availed through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.