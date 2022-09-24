Kanpur: A family believes a man is in a coma and keeps his body at home for 18 months.

In an odd incidence, the family of an employee of the Income Tax department who passed away last year kept his body at home for almost 18 months while they believed he was unconscious.

An official said on Friday that the man’s wife, who looks to be mentally disturbed, sprinkled ‘gangajal’ over his severely deteriorated body each morning in the hopes that it would help him awaken from his coma.

The Kanpur police claimed in a statement that Dixit’s death certificate, which was provided by a private hospital, said that he passed away on April 22, 2021, as a result of abrupt cardiac respiratory syndrome.

Vimlesh Dixit, a member of the Income Tax division, passed away in April of last year, but according to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Alok Ranjan, his family was hesitant to carry out his final rites since they thought he was in a coma.

He stated, ‘I was told by Kanpur’s Income Tax officers, who demanded that the situation be probed as the family pension papers hadn’t moved an inch.’

‘Dixit’s family insisted that he was still alive and in a coma when a team of health professionals, police, and the magistrate arrived at his home in the Rawatpur neighbourhood on Friday,’ said Ranjan.

He claimed that the family members finally agreed to let the medical team carry the body to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where testing there determined that the man had passed away.

According to the CMO, a three-person team has been assembled to conduct a thorough investigation and has been requested to deliver its findings as soon as possible.

Police confirms that, the body was severely decomposed.

Additionally, Dixit’s family had informed the neighbourhood that he was unconscious. Under the condition of anonymity, an official indicated that his wife ‘appears to be mentally unwell.’

Police were informed by neighbours that the family was frequently seen bringing oxygen cylinders home.