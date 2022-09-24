Keeway launches two motorcycles in India: Price and Features

Mumbai: International motorcycle brand based in Hungary, Keeway launched 2 new motorcycles K300 N and K300 R in India. The naked street bike, K300N is offered in a price range of Rs 2.65-2.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The sports racing motorcycle, K300R is priced at Rs 2.99-3.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The pre-booking of the bikes can be done by paying Rs 10,000 at dealer outlets as well as online. The duo will be available for test rides at all the authorized Benelli and Keeway dealerships. Deliveries will begin at the end of September 2022.

Also Read: First sale of Realme Narzo 50i Prime began India: Know price, specifications and offers

The bikes are powered by a 292cc liquid cooled single-cylinder petrol engine. The engine delivers maximum power of 27.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The braking duties are handled by disc units at front as well as at rear. Dual-channel ABS and slipper clutch come as standard features.

K300 N comes with an inverted telescopic front fork suspension and rides on110/70 and 140/60 tyres which are covered by fenders. Other features include upright riding position, a 12.5L angular fuel tank, a higher front end and handlebar-mounted mirrors. It is offered in 3 colours- Matte White, Matte Red, and Matte Black.

Keeway K300 R has a sleek aerodynamic design with a short windshield, compact handlebars, aesthetic bassinet frame and drag-reducing fairings. It is equipped with a high-performance center-aligned mono rear suspension and the plush front fork with hydraulic damping. The K300 R is offered in 3 colours- Glossy White, Glossy Red, and Glossy Black.