Saudi Arabia announces new guidelines for online Umrah visa for foreign pilgrims

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has simplified the online Umrah visa procedures for foreign pilgrims. Under the new process, foreign pilgrims can choose Umrah packages through the electronic platform Maqam and complete the visa procedures within a short period of time from anywhere in the world.

Pilgrims can now plan their own itineraries electronically through approved Online Travel Agents (OTAs) and platforms. The validity of the visa is 90 days and the pilgrims are free to travel all across the Kingdom.

Ministry updated that foreign pilgrims can book Umrah services through the Maqam platform, obtain a visa, and book services electronically from all over the world through the platform within less than 24 hours, by entering the main page and clicking on the list of approved electronic platforms.

The Maqam platform serves as a Global Distribution System (GDS). It links services, rates, and bookings as well as offering goods and services across various industries such as hotels, airlines, and car rentals.