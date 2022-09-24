DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Strong earthquake of 6.1 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Sep 24, 2022, 02:48 pm IST

Port Blair: A strong  earthquake  measuring  magnitude  of 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the wee hours today.  According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the earthquake was 75 km below the earth. No loss of life or property has been reported.

This is the third earthquake reported in the Andaman and Nicobar islands this month. Earlier on September 3, a medium earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the islands. On September 2 another low-intensity earthquake shook the islands.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to regular earthquakes as it is situated in a high-seismic zone.

