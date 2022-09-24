UN urges Iran to refrain from using force as the death toll from anti-hijab protests reaches 50

An NGO headquartered in Oslo called Iran Human Rights (IHR) reported that more than 50 people have died as a result of the crackdown by Iranian security forces on protests that erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who had been held by the nation’s morality police.

According to the Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO based in Oslo, the number of fatalities increased after six people were killed by security forces’ gunfire in the northern Iranian town of Rezvanshahr on Thursday night. Additional fatalities were also reported in the northern Iranian towns of Babol and Amol, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, has pleaded with Iranian security forces not to use ‘unnecessary or disproportionate force’ in response to anti-government demonstrations.

He also urged everyone to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation, said Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Dujarric told reporters in New York, ‘We are concerned by reports of nonviolent protests being met with excessive use of force, resulting in scores of deaths and injuries. We further request that the government uphold the freedoms of speech, association, and peaceful assembly.’

The US Treasury and State Department are assisting in extending internet freedom in Iran despite the official crackdown, according to the US National Security Agency (NSA).

The security agency stated that it would ‘continue to hold Iranian officials accountable’ and ‘support the courageous Iranians protesting in response to Mahsa Amini’s death while in the Morality Police’s custody.’