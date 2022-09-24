Urban Naxals and some international organisations are obstructing infrastructure: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday blamed ‘Urban Naxals’ and ‘some global institutions and foundations’ for delaying ‘modern infrastructure’ projects that could raise the standard of living for people in the nation while urging for quick environmental clearance for infrastructure and development projects.

Additionally, he issued a warning against falling victim to the ‘conspiracies of such persons,’ who he claimed were able to sway ‘even the World Bank and higher judges.’ The Sardar Sarovar dam, which had been the target of years-long protests, is in the Narmada district, and the Prime Minister was speaking via video link at a conference organised by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for state environment ministers and officials on ‘Environment, Forests, and Climate Change’ at Ekta Nagar.

‘I have observed how the construction of modern infrastructure is hampered in the name of environmental clearance. This is clearly demonstrated by the fact that you are all at Ekta Nagar at this time. How the anti-development group Urban Naxals managed to halt the Sardar Sarovar dam project. You will be shocked to learn that the dam’s foundation was laid immediately following Independence… Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had a significant impact. The groundwork had been done by Pandit Nehru. But when the Urban Naxals and visitors from other countries arrived, there was much controversy about how this initiative was anti-environment. This project, which was called ‘abhiyan,’ was frequently put on hold,’ he added.