Asus launches ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop: Details

Mumbai: Chinese technology brand, Asus launched ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop. It is priced at of $599 (roughly Rs. 47,700) and is listed for sale in the US on e-commece website Best Buy in a single Star Black colour. Asus has not shared details on the international availability of the new laptop, including in the Indian market. The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable was first showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year.

The laptop is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC and is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Windows 11 Pro. The device has a 10.5-inch WUXGA LCD display with 320 nits of peak brightness. The touch screen display has 16:10 aspect ratio, and 121 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage.

The new laptop features a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Asus 2-in-1 laptop packs a 38Whr battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth v5.1, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop which can be used as a tablet has dual multi-array microphones and inbuilt speaker as well.