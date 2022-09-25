Circle Inspector in Karnataka who participated in a ganja raid suffers severe injuries

Srimant Illal, Circle Inspector of Kamalapaur police station, was seriously hurt while leading a raid on ganja growers in the Ummarga Taluk of Maharashtra’s Taruri village. He was later taken to the United Hospital in Kalaburgi.

‘The injured Circle Inspector Srimant Illala would be transported by air to a hospital in Bengaluru or Hyderabad, as necessary,’ said Northeast Range IGP Manish Kharbikar, who talked to The New Indian Express on Saturday.

Due to Srimant Ilall’s fluctuating blood pressure, the attending physicians have advised that they cannot decide whether to treat him in the same hospital or refer him to another facility until his blood pressure returns to normal.

Police sources claimed that after a ganja seller was apprehended by officers from the Mahagaon station in the Kalaburagi district, a plot for the raid was developed. The individual who was detained admitted to them that he had previously bought marijuana from Taruri, a town near Basavakalyan Thanda in Maharashtra.

In order to inform the local police and send more officers to Taruri, a team of Mahagaon Police led by Circle Inspector Srimant Ilal visited the village of Taruri. A few of the team members also travelled to Ummarga.

A group of roughly 40 individuals attacked Srimant Illal in the meantime with deadly weapons. Illal had serious injuries to his chest, back, and face. The group fled after the incident. Following their departure, the Manthala police of Basavakalyan Taluk and the Maharashtra Police arrived at the scene and moved Srimant Illal to Kalaburagi. At around 5:00 am, he was admitted to United Hospital at Kalaburagi.