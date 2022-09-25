CM: State government will give Rs 3 crore to support more female filmmakers.

The Kerala State Film Awards were given out at a ceremony on Saturday night in this city’s Nishagandhi Auditorium, which was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister stated during his inaugural speech that the Malayalam film industry was in an experimental stage.

‘The industry is travelling uncharted territory and looking into uncharted territory. These kinds of honours will only help Malayalam cinema develop. Today, movies are a high art form as well as a kind of entertainment,’ said Pinarayi.

He also praised the growing involvement of women in the film industry and took the opportunity to announce financial support totaling Rs 3 crore to entice more female filmmakers to compete in the still heavily male-dominated industry.

The state’s top honour in the film industry, the JC Daniel Award, was given to filmmaker K P Kumaran by the chief minister.

Sasikumar, former journalist, became the first person to get the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in television.

The book about the 2021 film awards was published by Minister for General Education V Sivankutty, who gave Minister for Transport Antony Raju a copy.

The Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, G R Anil, released the second edition of the reference book, ‘Malayalam Cinema, Naalvazhikal,’ by giving a copy of it to MLA V K Prasanth.