In advance of US-South Korea drills, North Korea launches a ballistic missile

Prior to upcoming military exercises by the US and South Korea, North Korea launched a ballistic missile into its eastern seas.

The solitary, short-range ballistic missile used in Sunday’s weapon test, according to the South’s military, was shot just before 7am from close to the Taechon area of North Pyongyang Province (22:00 GMT on Saturday).Additional information on the weapon, such as what kind of missile it was or how far it flew, was not immediately released.

Yasukazu Hamada, the minister of defence for Japan, stated that it may have flown on an erratic trajectory and that Japan estimated its maximum height at 50 kilometres (31 miles).

Hamada claimed that it was outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone and that there had been no reports of shipping or air traffic issues.

According to analysts, several of the short-range missiles that North Korea has launched recently are built to escape missile defences by rotating while in flight and flying on a lower, or ‘depressed’ trajectory.

‘If cruise missile launches are included, this one marks the nineteenth, an unparalleled rate, according to Hamada. North Korea’s actions pose a threat to the stability and security of our nation, the region, and the global community. It is unacceptable for them to take place as the invasion of Ukraine is taking place.’

He continued by saying that Japan had sent a message of protest via the North Korean embassy in Beijing.