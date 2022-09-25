Indian gaming company slapped with USD 2.58 billion notice!

According to CNN News 18, India’s Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has issued the largest-ever show cause notice, asking a gaming corporation why it has not paid Goods and Services Tax (GST) totaling USD 2.58 billion. The organisation on the receiving end is Gamesraft, an online gaming business with headquarters in Bengaluru, a city in southern India and the country’s IT capital.

Gameskraft has been charged with encouraging betting, a crime in India, through its Rummy Culture, Gamezy, Rummy Time, and other games. According to the newspaper, the business is also accused of omitting to pay taxes on bets totaling USD 8.73 billion. In the course of its examination, DGGI discovered that Gameskraft had not sent its clients invoices for the money they had paid. Even backdated bills were given out occasionally.

According to the DGGI investigation cited by CNN News 18, the gaming corporation was pressuring consumers to revert to gambling because there was no facility for refunding money to customers who had placed it in an online wallet. According to the study, Gameskraft Technology Private Limited (GTPL) allows its clients to gamble using real money. On-line card games that were being played might wager on. A group of gamers established Gameskraft in 2017. The corporation didn’t respond right away, according to reports.