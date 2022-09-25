PM Modi Honors BJP Ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on His Birth Anniversary

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and said that his emphasis on ‘antyodaya’ and helping the poor continues to motivate people.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, who was born in Mathura in 1916, served in the RSS and was a founding member of the Jana Sangh, the organisation that became the BJP. PM Modi has cited his ‘integral humanism’ and antyodaya (uplifting the most deprived) philosophy as the foundation for his government’s social welfare policies.

‘I pay homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti. His emphasis on Antyodaya and serving the poor keeps inspiring us. He is also widely remembered as an exceptional thinker and intellectual,’ PM Modi said.