Sachin Pilot is all set to become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan

According to reliable sources from Congress, Sachin Pilot would soon take over as Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Senior sources gave the impression that Pilot has been chosen by the party’s top brass for the state’s captain, even if the actual appointment might not occur until after Ashok Gehlot resigns to run in the AICC presidential election.

‘The changeover can take place at a later time, according to those close to the chief minister, despite the Pilot-aligned leaders’ requests for Gehlot to step down shortly after he filed his nomination papers. The time of the departure appears to be unclear,’ a leader stated while seeking anonymity.

Despite the fact that C P Joshi, a veteran lawmaker and the current Assembly Speaker, is also running for chief minister, sources noted that Pilot has the support of the Gandhi clan.

On Sunday at 7 p.m., the Congress Legislative Party will convene in Jaipur to elect the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

A resolution entrusting the High Command with selecting the Chief Minister is likely to be approved by the gathering. According to insiders, the next Chief Minister will officially be announced in the upcoming days.