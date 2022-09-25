Tecno launches new budget smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Tecno launched its new budget smartphone named ‘ Tecno Pop 6 Pro’ in Bangladesh. Tecno Pop 6 Pro is priced at BDT 10,490 (roughly Rs. 8,900). The smartphone is offered in two colours — Peaceful Blue and Polar Black — on Tecno’s Bangladesh website. The phone will soon be launched in India via Amazon.

The Tecno Pop 6 Pro runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) and It is powered by an unidentified octa-core SoC which is paired with 3GB of RAM. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) display. The handset comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel camera with flash for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM, and OTG support. Sensors onboard are a gyro-sensor, ambient light, distance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery.