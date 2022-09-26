10 killed, 37 injured as tractor-trolley skids into a pond

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, 10 people lost their lives and 37 others were injured as the tractor-trolley that they were travelling overturned and fell into a pond. The deceased include 8 women and 2 children. The accident took place on the Itaunja-Kumhrawan road in Lucknow on Monday.

The tractor-trolley was carrying 47 people. They were going to a Durga Devi temple in Unnaee village for a ‘mundan’ ceremony. The state government has announced an aid of Rs 4 lakhs each to the family of the victims.

‘A tractor’s trolley got disbalanced and overturned in a pond in Itaunja. They were going to a temple. SDRF team rushed to the spot. 37 people rescued and are healthy. 10 people were declared dead at the hospital,’ said Laxmi Singh, IG Lucknow Range.

Police has registered an FIR and an investigation to find out the cause of the accident has been initiated .