DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUttar PradeshLatest NewsNEWS

10 killed, 37 injured as tractor-trolley skids into a pond

Sep 26, 2022, 05:49 pm IST

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, 10 people lost their lives and 37 others were injured as the  tractor-trolley that  they were travelling overturned and fell into a pond. The deceased include 8 women and 2 children. The accident took place  on the Itaunja-Kumhrawan road in Lucknow on Monday.

The tractor-trolley was carrying 47 people. They were going to a Durga Devi temple in Unnaee village for a ‘mundan’ ceremony.  The state government has announced an aid of Rs 4 lakhs each to the family of the victims.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee settles all-time lower against US dollar 

‘A tractor’s trolley got disbalanced and overturned in a pond in Itaunja. They were going to a temple. SDRF team rushed to the spot. 37 people rescued and are healthy. 10 people were declared dead at the hospital,’ said Laxmi Singh, IG Lucknow Range.

Police has registered an FIR and an  investigation to find out the cause of the accident has been initiated .

Tags
shortlink
Sep 26, 2022, 05:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button