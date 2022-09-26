Anchor harassment case: Police arrested actor Sreenath Bhasi

The Maradu police have detained actor Sreenath Bhasi in connection with the allegation that he harassed a female entertainment portal anchor while promoting his most recent movie, ‘Chattambi.’

After being called by the police for an investigation, he was arrested.

Though he had been told to show up in front of the police on Monday morning, he had begged for a delay until the end of the day.

To find out what motivated Bhasi to behave in the manner he did, the police have requested a video clip of the interrogation.

Another video of the actor’s radio interview, in which Bhasi is seen verbally abusing the presenter without cause, has also gained a lot of attention on social media for the same. Police have access to this video as well, and they will question him in relation to both of these instances.

Earlier an online channel crew has claimed in a video uploaded to the channel that Bhasi uttered profanities that were particularly offensive to women. Two female anchors conducted the interview with Bhasi. And stated that they are proceeding with legal actions.