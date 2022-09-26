Ancient Egyptian mystery involving Queen Nefertiti’s tomb is hidden by Tutankhamun.

The ancient Egyptian King Tutankhamun is hiding more secrets than previously believed.

According to a British Egyptologist, the tomb of Tutankhamun, which was found in 1922, has signs that might confirm the long-held notion that the Egyptian queen Nefertiti is interred close to her stepson in a secret room. There are new hints that support the notion, even though it hasn’t yet been proven.

In a report published in The Guardian, Egyptologists claim drawings showing Tutankhamun being buried by his pharaonic successor, Ay, painted over drawings of Tutankhamun burying Nefertiti. The later drawings, reportedly, show them performing the ritual of ‘opening the mouth’ of the mummy, to restore the deceased’s five senses.

‘I can now show that, under the cartouches of Ay, are cartouches of Tutankhamun himself, proving that that scene originally showed Tutankhamun burying his predecessor, Nefertiti. You would not have had that decoration in the tomb of Tutankhamun,’ Nicholas Reeves, a former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian Antiquities, told The Guardian.

Nefertiti served as Akhenaten’s primary spouse and Tutankhamun’s stepmother. Archaeologists from all around the world who are interested in ancient Egyptian civilisation have long been interested in uncovering her burial tomb, but it has never been discovered.

Close examination of Ay’s cartouches, according to Reeves, ‘reveals unmistakable, underlying remnants of an earlier name, that of Tutankhamun.’ This picture originally depicted Tutankhamun carrying out the funeral rites for Nefertiti, his immediate predecessor and the tomb’s first owner.